Watch: Browns free agency: The ‘Preferred Path’

With just days until NFL Free Agency begins Jeff Risdon and Brad Ward got together on ‘All Eyez on Cleveland’ to go over Ward’s “preferred path” to improving the Browns this offseason.

As Risdon notes, there are a number of ways the Browns can go about improving their defense and taking the next step in 2021. It should be an interesting couple of months as young GM Andrew Berry will be put to the test in an offseason that has seen the free agency landscape take on a different tone due to a depressed salary cap of $182.5M. How Berry navigates this period will be critical to the Browns future success.