WATCH: Browns, Deshaun Watson strike first on 12-yard run vs. Saints

The Cleveland Browns have a 7-0 lead against the New Orleans Saints just about a quarter into this game as quarterback Deshaun Watson ran one in for the score from 12 yards out. This came off of a Grant Delpit interception that he returned deep into New Orleans territory.

In extremely frigid temperatures, neither team is finding much success on offense. In a low-scoring affair, going up by two scores may be enough to close this one out. Can the Browns continue to do what they do and win on the ground to grind out the clock against the Saints to give this fanbase an early Christmas gift?

4️⃣ high stepping his way to the endzone 📺: #NOvsCLE on CBS

📲: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/9CbGSXhC1u — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2022

List

Why Mitch Morse over Ethan Pocic for Pro Bowl nod is egregious

Ethan Pocic Browns Mitch Morse Pro Bowl

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire