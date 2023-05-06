WATCH: New Browns defensive tackle Siaki Ika excited to prove himself

The Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry continued to improve the run defense by drafting Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika at pick 98. He recently sat down with Nathan Zegura while in Berea to talk about his game and excitement to be in the NFL.

One thing that stood out was Ika talking about how he is ready to prove he can make an impact in the passing game and not just the run game. He also went on to explain his nickname Apu comes from the movie Aladdin and his monkey companion Abu. Time will tell if Ika works out in the NFL but you have to like the energy and excitement he showed in this interview.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire