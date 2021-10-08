Watch: Browns Defense, Baker’s shoulder, OBJ, Left Tackle and more…

Brad Ward
·1 min read
I was able to catch up with Jeff Risdon of The Browns Wire on Thursday to talk about some of the pressing issues facing the Browns as they prepare for a match-up of the AFC’s elite on Sunday in Los Angeles.

  • Is Baker Mayfield’s partially torn labrum in his non-throwing arm cause for his recent underwhelming play?

  • Will he be able to bounce back on Sunday?

  • What are the Browns going to do at left tackle?

  • Are they handling the Jedrick Wills Jr. injury properly?

The Browns defense seems to have gelled faster than we ever thought possible and is playing at a high level. Will it be enough against a red-hot Chargers team? We discuss all of it and more… Enjoy!

