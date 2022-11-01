WATCH: Browns continue routing Bengals with Amari Cooper touchdown

Not many saw this Monday Night Football showdown trending in this direction as the Cleveland Browns are blowing out the Cincinnati Bengals. Two drives, and two touchdowns out of the half for the Browns. First, it was a Jacoby Brissett scramble for six, and now wide receiver Amari Cooper has found the endzone to put the Browns up 25-0.

As the Browns have taught us, it is never over until it is over. But with three minutes left in the third quarter, the Bengals have a very steep hole to climb out of. This would be a huge and much-needed win should the Browns hold on against the Bengals.

You can count the number of people on this planet who run better routes than Amari Cooper on one hand 💨 pic.twitter.com/wLApaZWEOf — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 1, 2022

