WATCH: Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr.’s epic pick-6 in preseason debut

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make a selection in the 2022 NFL draft until halfway through the third round, but it looks like they made the most of it.

That pick, Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., wasted little time showing off his big-play ability in his NFL preseason debut Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Emerson wrestled a pass away from a Jags receiver, then proceeded to weave his way through would-be tacklers before racing all the way to the end zone for a score.

The Browns already had one of the NFL’s most promising corner groups, and Emerson just made it even more formidable.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire