What to watch for with Browns on their bye week

We have all of the time in the world on our hands as the Cleveland Browns do not play this week and finish out their bye week. In the meantime, catch up on what the Browns might be looking to improve in the 2023 NFL Draft and how their rookies have fared thus far through 2022.

No stress, no worries, but still plenty to tune into around the NFL with the Week 9 schedule of football that started with a Philadelphia Eagles win over the Houston Texans.

Even if the Browns are not playing, there is loads of good football to keep your eye on around the league. What should those with interest in the Browns be tuned into as football gets set to being on this Week 9 Sunday action?

25 things to do with the Browns on their bye week

Watch the Dolphins and prepare for next week

Coming out of the bye on Monday, the Browns will begin preparing for the Miami Dolphins, currently sitting at 5-3 on the season. They take on the 3-5 Chicago Bears today. Not only will there be interest in seeing how second-year quarterback Justin Fields plays, but we get an added glimpse at how the Dolphins defend outside zone run plays.

Can they keep up with speed at the quarterback position (not that it matters next week for the Browns, but maybe down the road)? Will Tua Tagovailoa continue to play a consistent brand of football with the Dolphins? Do the Bears break out any new moves to try and defend against the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

Expect the Cleveland coaching staff to be tuned into this game today.

The NFC South is our friend

The Browns suffered a loss in a winnable game to the Los Angeles Chargers. They play an NFC South team that also beat Cleveland in the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons coming up with a huge win over the Chargers would do the Browns a favor as Los Angeles sits at 4-3 on the season.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who the Browns just took down on Monday Night Football. After a heartbreaking loss last week that came down to a hail mary, can the Panthers rebound and take out their aggression on the Bengals?

Then when Monday Night Football comes around the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints face off. As the Browns sit at 2-1 in the division, and could potentially stay afloat with their last three divisional games coming after their starting quarterback returns from suspension, a Ravens’ loss to Andy Dalton and the Saints would be beneficial in Cleveland.

Keep tabs on the Patriots as well

The Browns got beat badly at the hands of the New England Patriots in Week 6. They have not looked like world-beaters since that game, however, and are just half of a game above the Browns in the wildcard standings.

They take on Sam Ehlinger in his second career start and the Indianapolis Colts, who cannot seem to buy a win at this point in the season. Matt Ryan did not work out for them, and they are seeing what they have in their young guy. Their worst-case scenario is landing in contention to land a top 2023 NFL Draft quarterback.

Can the Colts find life and do the Browns a favor today?

The Cavaliers play at 3:30 EST

There is also the option to turn on a different sport altogether.

The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 EST today. Sitting at 7-1 on the season, the Cavs can continue to start their season on the right foot by taking down the 2-6 Lakers.

Donovan Mitchell has been worth every trade piece, Darius Garland gelled well with him in his first game back since injuring his eye, and Evan Mobley looks like a force of nature again.

This team has legitimate NBA title hopes and has the talent to do so. This is the first time this has been said about a Cavs team that did not roster LeBron James. Who knows? Maybe this roster can convince the King to come back home for one more run.

Just enjoy some good football

Can Geno Smith continue on his MVP-level pace with the Seattle Seahawks? Can the Minnesota Vikings continue to run away with the NFC North title with a win over the Washington Commanders?

At the very least, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert play football today, then Lamar Jackson takes the field tomorrow. If all else fails, just sit back and watch the top quarterbacks in the NFL play like the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have forgotten how to block and take on Aaron Donald today. That should turn into some fireworks. And that is who the Browns play in their Week 12 matchup, the last game with Jacoby Brissett under center.

