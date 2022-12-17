WATCH: Browns block a Justin Tucker field goal to keep score 13-3

3
Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

The Cleveland Browns have not been known for their defense or their special teams performances this season. However, in a close 13-3 game against the Baltimore Ravens, both of these units have stood tall as the Browns look to play spoilers. The latest notch on their belt? A blocked Justin Tucker field goal to keep this one a two-score game.

The offense has found some success in this game as well, and another touchdown might put a cap on this game. Can Deshaun Watson, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nick Chubb, and company ice this game away for the Browns? In the fourth quarter, the Browns have a firm grasp on this game.

List

Browns overhaul front 7 in 2023 NFL Mock Draft with Nolan Smith, Ruke Orhorhoro

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Nolan Smith Ruke Orhorhoro
Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Nolan Smith Ruke Orhorhoro

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Deshaun Watson and Donovan Peoples-Jones connect for six

    The Browns now have a two-score lead over the Ravens!

  • Weather or not, Deshaun Watson makes home debut with Browns against Ravens

    Deshaun Watson will make his home debut as the Browns' quarterback on Saturday afternoon when they play host to the Baltimore Ravens.

  • WATCH: Denzel Ward picks off Tyler Huntley to start second half

    Denzel Ward comes away with a big takeaway!

  • Rams' receiving trio grabs at chance to shine with stars sidelined

    With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson done for the season, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell are making a significant impact for the Rams.

  • NFL playoff picture as Week 15 unfolds: Vikings' historic comeback clinches NFC North; Ravens lose division lead

    Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco first team to clinch division, while Vikings follow suit.

  • Browns shut down a Ravens team desperately missing Lamar Jackson

    This is why you pay Lamar Jackson, Baltimore.

  • Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers

    Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season who was charged with felony assault, is no longer part of the Cornhuskers' program, the athletic department announced Friday.

  • Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine cities, energy grid

    More than 60 missiles were launched by Russia at multiple Ukrainian cities.

  • Willow Nightingale: Maria Kanellis Cares So Much About The Wrestling Business And The Women In It

    Willow Nightingale didn’t give up in her quest to be a […]

  • Record-setting booster helps launch 54 more Starlink internet satellites

    SpaceX pushed reusability to new heights while launching another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

  • Jae Crowder is a possible trade target for the Brooklyn Nets per B/R

    Jae Crowder is on the Nets' radar per Bleacher Report

  • Cowboys activate Tyron Smith from injured reserve

    Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith will make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars. The team activated him off injured reserve Saturday. He underwent surgery Aug. 26 to repair an avulsion fracture to his left knee and had spent all season on injured reserve. Smith returned to practice two weeks ago, and the Cowboys announced [more]

  • A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up

    The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.

  • Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history with victory over Colts

    Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime sealed the NFC North for Minnesota, which trailed 33-0 at halftime.

  • Kristaps Porzingis with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 12/17/2022

  • For the 1st time, a Black female Marine is set to be a 2-star general

    Brig. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is on her way to becoming a major general.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Journalist suspended from Twitter describes 'chilling effect'

    STORY: Twitter's unprecedented suspension of at least five journalists drew swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations across the globe on Friday.United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. was disturbed by the 'arbitrary' suspensions: "Media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. From our standpoint, the move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse. And we are remaining in touch with officials at Twitter."Twitter suspended the accounts over claims they revealed the real-time location of owner Elon Musk. "It will definitely have a chilling effect on coverage of him."Aaron Rupar is an independent journalist covering U.S. media and politics, and publisher of the newsletter, 'Public Notice'. On Wednesday he published a newsletter critical of Musk: "I published a newsletter taking a close look at kind of his brand of populism, and how he postures as a populist but he's really kind of appealing to the far right and trying to marginalize people who are already marginalized, trans people, LGBT people."By Thursday, Rupar's popular Twitter account had been suspended. "It seemed like beyond being critics of Elon, the one thing that all of us had in common was that we had linked to the Facebook page tracking his private jets." On Wednesday, Twitter suspended an account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information.Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of "live location information."A day later, Rupar and several journalists including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were suspended from Twitter with no notice."So in effect, I was banned for something that when I posted it was not a violation of the terms of service, but retroactively was deemed to be that, which obviously has kind of negative implications for anybody who's doing coverage of Elon, where it seems like these rules can change kind of arbitrarily and based on his whims. And I guess the real lesson is that if they want to find a reason to ban people, you know, he can find that they can kind of come up with an explanation later on."Twitter's head of trust and safety said in an email to Reuters the team manually reviewed "any and all accounts" that violated the new privacy policy by posting direct links to the ElonJet account.Officials from France, Germany, the U.K. and the European Union condemned the suspensions, with some saying the platform was jeopardizing press freedom.Rupar said the platform - where he has built a large following - is key to reaching his audience, and a permanent ban would be a major professional setback. "You know, it is kind of a little bit of a disconcerting reminder of how reliant people like myself have become on a platform that until a few months ago, I think we assumed that there were kind of rules of the road, that there was transparency, that you could appeal decisions like this. And what we're seeing is that that's kind of gone out the window and that, you know, it's whatever Elon wants these days is what he gets."

  • Darin Green Jr. scores 30 in FSU's loss to St. John's

    Darin Green Jr. scored 30 points and Matthew Cleveland had a double-double in FSU's loss to St. John's.

  • Ravens vs. Browns: How to watch, listen, and stream

    We look at how to watch, listen to and stream the Ravens' Week 15 matchup with the Browns