WATCH: Browns best plays from Week 3 win vs. Steelers

A terrific Week 3 win has the Cleveland Browns riding high ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Their success against the Pittsburgh Steelers was fun to watch in all four quarters, and gave the team a lead in the AFC North, at least for the time being.

The Browns’ offense was clicking in the matchup and kept the team in the driver’s seat throughout the primetime tilt. Check out Cleveland’s highlight reel here, and notice how juiced up the team was against their division rivals in Week 3:

These plays helped turn the tide against the Steelers and served to build momentum heading into Week 4. On both sides of the ball, the Browns proved to have superior talent and preparation over Pittsburgh, and if this win was any indication, they should have no problem sweeping the season series against the Steelers later this year.

When quarterback Jacoby Brissett plays as well as he did, the team is nearly impossible to stop. Nick Chubb, too, played a big role in the team’s success, rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the matchup, which set the tone for the rest of the offense.

On defense, Cleveland tightened up to play a complete game against Pittsburgh, holding the Steelers to just 17 points. They managed to score a defensive touchdown on the final play of regulation when Pittsburgh fumbled on a failed hook-and-ladder play, which put a cap on their excellent day.

Moving forward, the Browns will look to maintain the pace and urgency they showed against their division rivals, and should be able to build on the Week 3 win. Now 2-1, the team is in a prime position to sneak up on opponents that have matchups against more established teams circled on their schedule, and will happily play the underdog, even if their record might indicate contender status.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire