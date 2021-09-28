WATCH: Brown picks off Jalen Hurts, but Cowboys give it right back

The Cowboys got off to a quick start against the Eagles, scoring on a drive that took just over three minutes after Philadelphia deferred on the coin toss. Once Dak Prescott and the offense set the tone, Jalen Hurts looked to respond on their first drive.

Hurts started fast, connecting with Dallas Goedert on a 38-yard completion, then going no-huddle to find Quez Watkins for a quick completion. On the next play, Hurts targeted Anthony Brown, who has been having a rough start in 2021, but he responded by intercepting the deep pass intended for Jalen Reagor.

Unfortunately, Dallas started at their own 1 and two plays later Prescott was pressured by Javon Hargrave, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Fletcher Cox for a Philadelphia touchdown.

Javon Hargrave strip-sack ✅

That tied the score at 7 apiece and the teams start fresh trying to bludgeon each other.