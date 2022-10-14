How to watch Bronny James, Oregon 5-star commits Mookie Cook, Kwame Evans this weekend

While the No. 12 Oregon Ducks’ football team is enjoying a bye week before their showdown against No. 11 UCLA next weekend, fans may be looking for where to turn their attention this weekend.

We already laid out a number of highly-important games across the football landscape that Ducks fans need to at least pay attention to, but now it’s being revealed that some of the next Oregon superstars are going to be showing out on the hardwood from Friday through Sunday.

ESPN is going to air the GEICO Top Flight Invite, a club basketball event that features 8 of the most elite teams across the nation, competing in a three-day tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As it turns out, there are a number of top-rated recruits taking part that Duck fans can tune into see. Here’s everything you need to know as an Oregon fan about the tournament:

How to Watch:

When: Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16

Where: Games will be aired on ESPN+ and ESPN2 throughout the weekend, with four games each day.

Who: The 8 teams include 28 players from the ESPN 100 (2023 class), ESPN 60 (2024 class) and ESPN 25 (2025 class).

Players to Know: Mookie Cook (Oregon Ducks commit)

(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Size: 6-foot-7, 200 pounds

Rating: 5-star (0.9940)

Ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 3 SF

Committed to Oregon on 8/12/22

Players to Know: Kwame Evans (Oregon Ducks commit)

Size: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds

Rating: 5-star (0.9954)

Ranking: No. 11 overall, No. 3 PF

Committed to Oregon on 8/2/22

Players to Know: Bronny James (Uncommitted)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Size: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Rating: 4-star (0.9828)

Ranking: No. 41 overall, No. 10 CG

Players to Know: Isaiah Elohim (Uncommitted)

Size: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Rating: 5-star (0.9949)

Ranking: No. 12 overall, No. 3 SG

Class of 2024

Players to Know: Vyctorious Miller (Uncommitted)

Size: 6-foot-5, 170 pounds

Rating: 5-star (0.9935)

Ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 4 SG

Class of 2024

Games to Watch: No. 2 AZ Compass vs. No. 7 Explorers

Story continues

When: Friday, October 14, 4:15 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN+

Players to Watch: 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Vyctorious Miller

Games to Watch: No. 1 Florida Eagles vs. No. 8 Air Nado

When: Friday, October 14, 6:00 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN+

Players to Watch: 5-star Kwame Evans,

Games to Watch: No. 3 CBC vs. No. 6 LV Orange

When: Friday, October 14, 9:30 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN+

Players to Watch: 4-star Bronny James, 5-star Isaiah Elohim

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire