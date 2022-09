The Denver Broncos (0-1) will host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Check out the league’s preview of the game in the above video, courtesy of NFL.com.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire