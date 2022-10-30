How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The early Sunday morning meeting of a pair of 2-5 teams on four-game losing streaks isn’t exactly a marquee matchup. However, the London game between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars is historic in its own way.

For the first time ever, an NFL game will be exclusively streamed for a global audience on ESPN+.

While fans in the Jacksonville and Denver areas will be able to watch on local networks, the rest of the viewing public will need to be ESPN+ subscribers to tune in.

Broncos vs. Jaguars live in London! Join ESPN+ to watch!

The Jaguars make an annual trip to London and are 4-4 in their first eight trips overseas. The Broncos have only played at Wembley Stadium once before, back in 2010 when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars’ Week 8 game in London against the Broncos:

Broncos Vs. Jaguars, Week 8

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Kickoff Time: 9:30 a.m ET

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

TV Channel: News4Jax (WJXT) in Jacksonville, Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver

Live Stream: ESPN+ (subscription service), fuboTV (local markets)

Commentators : Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

Odds: Jaguars -2.5, over/under 40.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire