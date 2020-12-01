How to watch Broncos vs Chiefs: kickoff time, TV channel, live stream online

It’s the Broncos vs Chiefs this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America.

All four of the Denver Broncos quarterbacks were ineligible to play in Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Rookie WR Kendall Hinton, a practice squad player, filled the starting quarterback position on Sunday, going 1-of-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions. The Broncos offense gained a total of only 112 yards in the game. The team now 4-7 sits third in the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) are coming off a 27-24 win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. WR Tyreek Hill had a big game putting up 269 yards–203 in the first quarter alone–and scoring three touchdowns. Hill leads the NFL with 1,021 receiving yards this season while Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is second with 978 receiving yards. Mahomes once again demonstrated that he is worth the half-billion dollar contract he signed, finishing the game with 462 passing yards.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Where : Arrowhead Stadium

When : Sunday, December 6

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

