WATCH: Broncos vs. Browns preview for NFL Week 12

Jon Heath

The Denver Broncos (5-5) are set to host the Cleveland Browns (7-3) in Week 12. Check out NFL.com’s preview of the game in the below video, courtesy of the league’s official YouTube page.

After hosting the Browns, the Broncos will go on the road to face the Houston Texans (6-4) in Week 13.

