Watch: Broncos shock Chargers on TD pass as time expires

The Denver Broncos staggered the Los Angeles Chargers with a touchdown on the last play of the game as Drew Lock found K.J. Hamler in the end zone.

Confusion reigned as one official signaled touchdown and another called the pass incomplete as time expired.

After the obligatory review, the play was ruled a touchdown that tied the game at 30-30,





Brandon McManus came on and kicked the PAT to give Denver a 31-30 victory.

The play was set up after Los Angeles was called for pass interference in the end zone with one second left on an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Lock brought the Broncos to the line of scrimmage and found the rookie from Penn State for his first career touchdown.





The Chargers are a team that specializes in losing close games. It started last season and has continued into 2020. Their five losses have come by a total of 19 points.

Today was the third time since 2010 that the Chargers led by 14+ at the end of the third quarter and lost the game. The only other team to do that multiple times in that span is the Jets, with two https://t.co/wqhhq1SRTA pic.twitter.com/ooFROH0fwb — ProFootballReference (@pfref) November 2, 2020



