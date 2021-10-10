WATCH: Broncos RB Javonte Williams rushes for 49 yards vs. Steelers

Jon Heath
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams had a huge 49-yard run in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out video of the play below, courtesy of the team's official Twitter page:

After a penalty and sack, Denver went on to settle for a field goal. The Broncos now trail the Steelers 10-6.

