WATCH: Broncos RB Javonte Williams rushes for 49 yards vs. Steelers
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams had a huge 49-yard run in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Check out video of the play below, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:
After a penalty and sack, Denver went on to settle for a field goal. The Broncos now trail the Steelers 10-6.