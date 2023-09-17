Advertisement

WATCH: Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scores first NFL touchdown

Jon Heath

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on a five-yard rush against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

At the time of this writing, the Broncos lead the Commanders 7-0.

