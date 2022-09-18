WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 22-yard TD pass to Eric Saubert
Denver Broncos quarterback connected with tight end Eric Saubert on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:
Early in the fourth, Denver now leads Houston 13-9.
