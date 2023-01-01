WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson rushes for TD vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for a 16-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to give his team a 10-6 lead in the second quarter.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s Twitter page:
Wilson scored after Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton forced a fumble on punt coverage that Denver tight end Eric Saubert recovered.
The Broncos will now try to maintain the lead going into halftime.
