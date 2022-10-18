WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 39-yard TD pass to Greg Dulcich
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team:
The play that set up the TD >>>
📺: @espn | @jerryjeudy pic.twitter.com/YqZ5UehF6m
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2022
Late in the first quarter, the Broncos now lead the Chargers 10-0.
