WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 39-yard TD pass to Greg Dulcich

Jon Heath

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team:

Late in the first quarter, the Broncos now lead the Chargers 10-0.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

