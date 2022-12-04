WATCH: Brock Purdy leads TD drive for 49ers

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Justin Jefferson's touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Minnesota Vikings enough of a lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets on Sunday. Camryn Bynum's interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings (10-2), who completed a four-game sweep of the AFC East in their typical nail-biting fashion. Mike White, who was picked off twice, was 31 of 57 for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets (7-5).