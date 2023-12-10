Watch: Brock Purdy hits George Kittle for second TD pass vs. Seahawks

After a quiet start to the second half in Santa Clara, the final seconds of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter provided fireworks for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Following a Drew Lock touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson, Brock Purdy looked to his tight end to answer back against the Seahawks. To start the final frame, Purdy slung a pass to George Kittle and let the former All-Pro tight end do the rest.

Despite being held by Seattle defensive back Julian Love, Kittle weaved through the Seahawks’ defense for a 44-yard touchdown scamper.

Via @49ers on Twitter:

