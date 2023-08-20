Watch: Brock Purdy hits Deebo Samuel for 25-yard gain on first play of preseason game vs. Broncos

After returning to the field for his first live playing time since suffering an injury in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy appeared to show no signs of rust in the preseason against the Denver Broncos.

The sophomore passer got going quickly against Broncos, finding Deebo Samuel for an easy completion. After connecting with Samuel on a rollout pass, Purdy let the Pro Bowl wide receiver go to work.

After snagging the pass in the flat, Samuel scurried for a 25-yard pickup to open the preseason contest against the Broncos.

Via @49ers on Twitter:

Following their early pass and catch, Purdy found Samuel again on the opening drive for another big gain. Purdy slung the ball to Samuel for a 14-yard gain.

Purdy finished the game with 65 yards on 4-of-5 passing with a rating of 118.8.

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire