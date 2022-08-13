Watch: Brock Purdy gives 49ers late lead with TD pass

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
Mr. Irrelevant came up big for the 49ers halfway through the fourth quarter of Friday night’s preseason opener. Brock Purdy led the 49ers on an 11-play, 69-yard touchdown drive in his first series as a pro. He went three-for-six for 36 yards and a touchdown to tight end Tanner Hudson on the drive. Purdy then floated up a perfect fade to wide receiver KeeSean Johnson for the two-point conversion to put the 49ers up 28-21 inside of eight minutes to go.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

