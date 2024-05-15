WATCH: Brock Purdy fires 1st pitch past catcher at Giants game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday to throw out the first pitch for the Giants home game vs. the Dodgers.

Purdy, whose dad Shawn was a minor league pitcher for the Giants in the mid-90s, looked like a person who’d played some baseball in his life while firing a fastball toward the catcher on the fly. It was a little high and sailed past the catcher, but the pitch was a good one as first pitches go.

This offers a stark contrast to this time last year when Purdy was rehabbing a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. Now he’s throwing fastballs off a Major League mound for a ceremonial first pitch.

His acumen on the baseball field offered a stark contrast to that of Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel — the two 49ers who threw out first pitches for the Giants on Opening Day. Neither were particularly good throws, so Purdy easily cleared the low bar set by his teammates, even if the catcher didn’t haul in the toss.

