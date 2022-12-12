Watch Brock Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win over Bucs

Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday.

Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start.

"Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance with his parents and the rest of his family at Levi’s Stadium, and it was just the cherry on top of an already highly emotional day.

"I saw them right after the game and just the emotions after the game and the way they looked at me from the railing, it just means a lot," Purdy told reporters postgame. "Just throughout my whole life, the ups and downs of playing quarterback in general, high school then college, they're the people at home who believe in you and they always see the best in you.

"They believed in me even when I was the last draft pick, they've always been telling me, 'You're good enough and we know that you can do it,' so to see them after that performance, it meant a lot to me. I'm very blessed to have them as my family."

The Purdy family already has gained nationwide admiration and is making a solid run to be the next great First Family of the Bay.

From precious tweets from Purdy’s mom to heartwarming moments captured of his dad, it isn’t taking long for The Faithful -- and the rest of the NFL world -- to feel and love the hype of Purdy mania.

We Love You BP! Letâ€™s Go Niners! So Stinkin Proud of You! Xoxo,

Mom & Crew!!â¤ï¸ðŸ¥°ðŸˆðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/wsfOkRAk5r — Carrie Purdy (@bigbirdpurdy) December 11, 2022

Brock Purdyâ€™s dad is feeling all the emotions ðŸ˜¢ pic.twitter.com/msj6JljXMn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2022

Purdy finished the day nearly flawless, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards with two passing touchdowns, one rushing TD and no interceptions.

In what was expected to be a special homecoming for San Mateo native and seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, Sunday was all about Purdy.

Purdy cool.