Watch: Brock Purdy connects with Deebo Samuel for 54-yard TD vs. Seahawks
After momentum began to swing in favor of the Seattle Seahawks, Brock Purdy dialed up a long ball for one of the San Francisco 49ers’ most dangerous weapons.
Trailing by three points, Purdy ripped a deep ball down the field on a long crossing route over the middle to Deebo Samuel. The former South Carolina Gamecock picked up right where he left off against the Philadelphia Eagles with a scorching 54-yard touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 14.
Via @49ers on Twitter:
🤫 @19problemz#SEAvsSF on FOX #ProBowlVote 🗳
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 10, 2023
