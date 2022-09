No. 1 Georgia is taking on Kent State in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs lead 7-0 thanks to this 75-yard rush touchdown from tight end Brock Bowers on the Dawgs’ first possession.

Bowers for 6 pic.twitter.com/xUa7N2rADF — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) September 24, 2022

Bowers has four touchdowns, two of which have been 70 yards plus, in the last five quarters of the season.

The game is live on SEC Network+/ ESPN +.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire