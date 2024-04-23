WATCH: Brittney Griner Moved to Tears Revealing Inhumane Conditions in Russian Jail, Thoughts of Suicide

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

As she prepares for her 11th season in the WNBA, basketball star Brittney Griner is revisiting what she says was the most challenging, painful time of her life. The Phoenix Mercury center is set to release her new memoir, “Coming Home,” which chronicles her 11-month detainment by Russia authorities in 2022. Before it hits bookshelves on May 7, she’ll sit down with journalist Robin Roberts for a “20/20” interview about the whole ordeal. experience.



In February 2022, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was stopped at a Moscow airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Following a two week trial, she was found guilty of drug smuggling and possession, and sentenced to nine years in prison. In December 2022, as she began her sentence at a Russian labor camp, the U.S. negotiated a prisoner exchange that led to her release.

Since returning home, Griner has spoken about her situation, but not the emotional toll it took on her. In the trailer for her conversation with Roberts, the nine-time WNBA All-Star opened up about how bad things got during her imprisonment. Griner revealed that she had suicidal thoughts, explaining that she wanted to do whatever she could to survive, but “didn’t think I could get through what I needed to get through.”

In the clip she also details the conditions she dealt with while detained, describing how her mattress “had a huge blood stain on it” as well as the fact that she “had no soap, no toilet paper.”

“That was the moment where I just felt less than a human,” she said.

Brittney and her wife, Cherelle Griner, recently announced that they are expecting their first child. She returned to the WNBA during the 2023 season, receiving emotional welcomes from fans in every arena. With the 2024 season set to kick off Tuesday, May 14, it’s truly beautiful to see Brittney recovering the life that was almost taken from her.

“Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview with Robin Roberts” premieres Wednesday, May 1 at 10 p.m. on ABC, then becomes available to stream on Hulu. Griner’s memoir “Coming Home” is scheduled to hit shelves May 7.

