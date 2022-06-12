Watch a British couple on YouTube react to a Penn State white out

Ask any college football fan one thing that should be on every fan’s bucket list, and a Penn State primetime whiteout is likely to be included somewhere in the conversation. The whiteout has built a reputation for being a must-see event, and there is not a lot that can compete with in person.

But imagine witnessing a whiteout for the first time without any real knowledge of the sport of college football. How is that experience for someone with no awareness of the traditions and pageantry that goes with college football? Well, thanks to YouTube, we don’t have to imagine it. We can witness a live reaction.

British YouTubes The Beesleys react to all kinds of videos on their YouTube channel. Recently, the couple reacted to a video of the team entrance for the 2019 Penn State whiteout game against Michigan, which famously led to the Wolverines having to call a timeout on the first play of the game.

This video shows the couple watching the entire pregame atmosphere and team entrance right up until that famous Michigan timeout. They are clearly in awe and appreciative of the passion flowing through Beaver Stadium.

Penn State went on to win that 2019 meeting with the Wolverines. Perhaps we’ll see this British couple in a future crowd for a whiteout.

