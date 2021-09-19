Watch Bristol’s dramatic final laps from Harvick’s in-car camera
Watch the final laps and all the drama between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway from the in-car camera views of Harvick's No. 4.
Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott had multiple confrontations as NASCAR's biggest feud of the season erupted Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Get a look from a different angle as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott get heated on pit road after the Bristol Night Race.
Kevin Harvick unloads on Chase Elliott and the contact on track and heated exchange on pit road at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Watch as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott have words after an on-track incident between the two drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The drivers were racing for the lead when contact caused Elliott’s flat tire. On an ensuing lap, Elliott drove into Harvick, who was still fighting for first.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson celebrated victory in Saturday‘s Bass Pro Shops Night Race with a burnout on the frontstretch at Bristol Motor Speedway, as tempers flared between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott on pit road. With an assist from Elliott, who took Harvick‘s line at the 0.533-mile concrete track and slowed his progress, Larson […]
Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway — not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR's first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin' rip somebody’s head off." The fickle crowd struggled to pick a side before settling firmly behind Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver.
Listen in as Chase Elliott sounds off on Kevin Harvick after the two make contact on track and have words on pit road.
Kyle Larson talks about the finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, highlighting teammate Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick's tangle at the end.
The drivers had plenty to say about Saturday night's Cup playoff eliminator race at Bristol Motor Speedway...
NASCAR’s Playoff Round of 12 is set after Bristol.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick shadowed Chase Elliott down pit road after Saturday night‘s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford practically kissing the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as they parked. Both exited their cars immediately, ready for some type of confrontation after their on-track drama. Not even bothering with […]
Austin Cindric made contact with Allmendinger as the two drivers raced toward the checkered flag.
Wrap-up of all three NASCAR series races at Bristol Motor speedway. Kyle Larson scores sixth season victory in Cup Playoffs' Round of 12 final event. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
Watch the best moments from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway that saw a dramatic finish.
Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s Cup race at Bristol on Saturday night, but four drivers saw their playoff hopes dashed. Here’s who was cut from the field Saturday night.
Bristol Cup race results: See where everybody finished in Saturday's first-round finale for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
IndyCar starting lineup Laguna Seca: Colton Herta won the NTT IndyCar pole position at WeatherTech Raceway, where he dominated after starting first in 2019.