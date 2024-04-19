Watch: Briere, Tortorella address media after Flyers' 2023-24 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The rebuilding Flyers saw their playoff push end on the final day of the season.

So what's next this offseason?

General manager Danny Briere and head coach John Tortorella will hold their end-of-the-season press conferences Friday, starting around 11 a.m. ET.

Stream the interviews live right here.

