Watch: Brian Urlacher tackles Deion Sanders during NFL 100 Super Bowl commercial

Take one look around social media and you'll see plenty of complaining about a boring Super Bowl and a disappointing set of commercials between drive.

The highlight of Sunday evening might have the NFL's own commercial, celebrating their upcoming 100th season of existence.

It aired at halftime and featured a gala full of football's legends, including quite a few Chicago Bears players in on the action.

The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/pvE0fKuSye — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

Mike Singletary ignited the chaos with one thunderous roar: "Football!"

Then Deion Sanders intercepted a pass from Joe Montana, and Brian Urlacher cut his high-stepping short by slamming him into a table with the same form tackle he made over 1,300 times in Chicago.

Dick Butkus didn't get out of his chair, but he got a full sentence on camera toward the end.

The main Bears legend who was surprisingly absent was Mike Ditka, who has never been one to shy away from the camera.

The NFL could only squeeze so many stars in two minutes, and the Bears were well represented in one of the most memorable moments of Super Bowl Sunday.

