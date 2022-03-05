WATCH: Brian Robinson runs 40-yard dash at NFL combine

The 2022 NFL scouting combine is in full swing in Indianapolis. Fortunately for fans of the Crimson Tide, there is plenty of rooting interest.

Maybe the most popular event at the combine each year is the 40-yard dash. We have already seen former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden compete in this event, now we get a chance to watch former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. take a turn.

On his first attempt, Robinson would run an unofficial 4.63 then an unofficial 4.65 on his second attempt. But the clocks at NFL Network are not always precise, Robinson’s official 40-time was an impressive 4.53.

Measuring in at around 6 feet, 2 inches, 225 pounds, a 4.53 is a really solid time for a back that size.

Here is Robinson’s first attempt at the 40-yard dash.

