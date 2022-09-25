WATCH: Brian Robinson Jr. running routes before Commanders’ Week 3 game

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told the media Friday that rookie running back Brian Robinson. Jr. was on track to return after being shot twice last month in an attempted carjacking.

Before Washington’s Week 3 game against the Eagles, Robinson was on the field with his teammates during warmups, running routes, courtesy of Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt less than a month ago, is out here running routes. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7wOHWeDaY3 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

When Rivera spoke about Robinson last week, he was asked if Robinson was on track to return. He said yes, but didn’t promise a timeline on his return. Robinson was placed on the NFI (non-football injury) list before the season, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Robinson is eligible to return for the Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire