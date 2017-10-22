Watch: Brian McCann’s incredible tag nails Greg Bird at home plate

Things got a little wild in the fifth inning of Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday. With one out and runners at the corners, Astros’ right-hander Charlie Morton fired a 1-1 fastball to Todd Frazier. Frazier returned the ball to third baseman Alex Bregman, who tossed a perfect throw over to Brian McCann at the plate just as Greg Bird came charging home. McCann’s setup was flawless, nailing Bird as he slid into the plate and nullifying the Yankees’ first real attempt to get on the board.

Alex Bregman y Brian McCann se combinaro para mantener la ventaja #PostemporadaESPN ⚾]]>🔥