WATCH: Brian Lewerke throws TD in first preseason game with the New York Giants
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brian Lewerke has another shot at an NFL career with the New York Giants, and it couldn’t have started much better than how things went this Sunday.
Lewerke tossed a touchdown pass to David Sills in the fourth quarter to mark the beginning of a new chapter with the Giants.
You can watch it below:
Brian Lewerke (@brianlewerke14) with a passing TD in his first preseason game with the @Giants!
🎥: @NFL
— Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) August 22, 2021