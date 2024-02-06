WATCH: Brian Kelly helps LSU release bald eagle back into the wild

LSU coach Brian Kelly took a short break from his football duties to assist the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine release a rehabilitated bald eagle back into the wild.

The eagle entered LSU’s care last October after appearing dehydrated with an injury to its left wing.

With the help of Kelly, the eagle was officially released last Friday. LSU Football took to social media to showcase videos of the release where Kelly is seen opening the kennel with the eagle emerging.

According to LSU, the LSU Vet Med Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana takes in more than 1,200 wild mammals, birds and reptiles every year.

Supporting the work of @LSUVetMed to release an eagle back into the wild 🦅 pic.twitter.com/G3BDNJTMZF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 5, 2024

With the season over and spring practice still a ways away, it’s good to see Kelly getting outside and helping LSU with non-football activities. Kelly seems to have addressed any questions about how he would fit in with the LSU community.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire