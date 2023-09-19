Watch Brian Kelly discuss LSU football's upcoming matchup vs. Arkansas
Watch Brian Kelly discuss LSU football's upcoming matchup vs. Arkansas in Tiger Stadium.
Watch Brian Kelly discuss LSU football's upcoming matchup vs. Arkansas in Tiger Stadium.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
These overlooked college football weekends are often when the some of the most shocking upsets of the season emerge.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
"We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out,” Kelly said.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
ESPN opted not to show the replay after Browns RB Nick Chubb took a shot to his left knee against the Steelers on Monday night.
T.J. Watt made some history in the second quarter on Monday night.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
ESPN's latest attempt to recapture "Rowdy Friends" magic is a mashup with appeal across musical genres.
“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”
The Steelers host the Browns in an AFC North rivalry matchup Monday. Given how the two teams played in their openers, there's a clear option.
These aren’t fun days for the Spartans. But all that is left when it comes to Tucker is figuring out how much money MSU will pay for him to go away.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said the school provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract.
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
“This is ridiculous and without merit,” the NFLPA responded.
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.