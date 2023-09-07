Watch Brian Kelly discuss Lance Heard playing with LSU football's first team offense
Watch Brian Kelly discuss Lance Heard potentially playing with LSU football's first team offense against Grambling State on Saturday.
Watch Brian Kelly discuss Lance Heard potentially playing with LSU football's first team offense against Grambling State on Saturday.
Kelly clearly made the comment to fire up LSU fans at his show Thursday. On Tuesday, he said "that's not something I would ever say."
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 QB recruit in the Class of 2025, is planning a visit to Boulder.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Week 2 is headlined by No. 11 Texas going on the road for a showdown with No. 3 Alabama and Deion Sanders' home debut at Colorado.
The Lions' hunt for the playoffs begins with a tough matchup against the reigning NFL champs.
Joe Burrow got paid.
This will go well.
Is Josh Allen’s relationship with Stefon Diggs going to require more maintenance? Could Patrick Mahomes elevate the offense if Travis Kelce’s knee injury lingers?
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
Texas will play under its brightest lights of the past decade on Saturday night. Are the Longhorns up for the challenge ahead of their move to the SEC?
Hopkins is taking names after teams denied him in free agency.
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
One bettor is very confident in the Chiefs this season.
Disney and Charter communications are in a dispute that has left 15 million cable subscribers without the ability to access Disney channels such as ESPN.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives you the keys to winning DFS in Week 1.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off his Week 1 backfield breakdown!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!