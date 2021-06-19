Watch: Brian Harman four-putts from 5 feet, plummets down U.S. Open board

Brian Harman did well getting the ball in the hole at this U.S. Open until, well, he didn't.

Harman was 1 under for the championship on Saturday afternoon when he blasted out of a bunker to 5 feet, 5 inches at the par-4 sixth hole. At the time, he probably figured he'd had a good chance to save par.

Instead, he walked off with a triple bogey.

The sad music, a la FOX NFL injury music, is such a hilarious touch by NBC on this Brian Harman 4 Jack pic.twitter.com/brKLv5aMXe — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) June 19, 2021

Harman four-putted from that distance, hitting the lip twice before horseshoeing out a 1-footer. Harman's triple dropped him to 2 over.