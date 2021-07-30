Watch: Brian Flores chats with NFL Network at Dolphins camp

The Miami Dolphins have spent plenty of time in the sun this week as they’ve opened up their 2021 training camp. But Miami’s practice today was a little bit brighter than even the South Florida sun could provide on its own thanks to the presence of the national media: NFL Network came to town and put the Dolphins into the spotlight.

Things started off with the man in charge; as head coach Brian Flores sat down with the network to talk all things Dolphins.

In all, Flores offered more than 10 minutes of in-depth discussion about Miami as they brace for their most anticipated season in arguably a decade. Dolphins fans must be delighted to continue to read the reports of an aggressive Miami passing attack at camp; with Friday’s showcase after Flores met with NFL Network providing the most persistent reports of chunk plays to date.

Whether or not that will transition to the regular season is to be determined; but fans will soon get their first glimpse of Miami up close and personal for themselves as public practices begin. And with Miami’s offensive attack still missing some of their more talented components in the passing game to bumps and bruises, the potential for Miami to continue to grow is undeniable.

Flores’ chat with NFL Network featured plenty of discussion centered around the man in the middle of it all; QB Tua Tagovailoa. Expectations are high; but Flores was complementary of how much work the Dolphins’ second-year quarterback has put in this offseason to get ready for the campaign ahead. Whether or not it leads to more success? That’s another story. But at the very least it is leading to more attention for the Dolphins; including at Friday’s practice during the team’s first week of camp.