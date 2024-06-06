Watch: Brian Baldinger raves about Rams’ combination of Jared Verse and Braden Fiske

There’s no question the Los Angeles Rams are going to feel the absence of Aaron Donald on defense. This will be their first season since 2013 without him at defensive tackle and replacing a future Hall of Famer is never easy.

That being said, the Rams are excited about what rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske bring to the table. It’s unfair to expect either player to fill the shoes of No. 99 but it was smart for the Rams to keep the two former Florida State Seminoles together on the same defensive front.

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger can’t wait to see Verse and Fiske continue to work as teammates in the NFL, sharing a quick film breakdown of their play at Florida State on Thursday.

“You watch how they play together – they’re great individually, but together, they’re even better,” Baldinger said. “You watch how they play together. Braden’s taking two, Verse wins inside and here comes Fiske cleaning it up.

“These two in combination are relentless and they’re powerful.”

"These two rookies are both excellent prospects individually; but in combination they are a lethal duo. Can't wait to watch these two on Sundays." — Brian Baldinger, June 6, 2024

Verse and Fiske showcased their best ability in the Seminoles’ win over Louisville in the ACC title game where they absolutely lived in the backfield and feasted on stunts like the ones Baldinger showed in the video above.

It’ll be tough to replicate that level of play in the NFL against better guards and tackles, but they’re both full of potential as pass rushers.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire