Watch: Brian Baldinger broke down Stetson Bennett’s debut and loved what he saw

Stetson Bennett made his preseason debut with the Los Angeles Rams last week and while it was by no means a perfect showing, he certainly played well enough to earn some praise. The rookie made a handful of impressive throws, totaling 191 yards and a touchdown on 17 completions.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, whose film breakdowns are always insightful, shared a video on Twitter of himself analyzing six throws by Bennett. He loved what he saw from the Georgia product, who saw the field well and made accurate throws under pressure and to all levels of the field.

“I don’t care that Stetson Bennett came in the second quarter of what a lot of people would think to be a meaningless preseason game, the guy played the position well,” Baldinger said. “It was impressive. I want to see more.”

Take a look at Baldinger’s full breakdown below, which features six of Bennett’s completions from the game, including his 34-yard slant to Tyler Johnson – a perfectly placed throw between two defenders.

