WATCH: Brian Baldinger breaks down how Raiders RB Josh Jacobs led NFL in rushing

With his fifth year option not picked up by the Raiders, Josh Jacobs set out to prove he deserved a long term deal. He accomplished that and more in 2022, leading the NFL in rushing and yards from scrimmage.

Jacobs has long been known for his tackle breaking abilities. But last season, he was on another level, often putting the Raiders offense on his back and carrying them to victories.

Tuesday Brian Baldinger showcased a few of Jacobs’s more spectacular runs for breakdowns.

.@Raiders @iAM_JoshJacobs lead the @NFL in rushing by a large margin over Henry & Chubb and it wasn’t close Busy making you miss or running through contact. What a great season. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BCtK08sre7 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 20, 2023

Four times last season, Jacobs was the most valuable player on the Raiders on either side of the ball. That is to say he was named Top Baller four times — tied with Maxx Crosby for the most on the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jacobs carried the Raiders to wins over the Broncos, Texans, and Seahawks and a one-point loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead and played a big part in two other wins over the Broncos and Chargers.

That’s five out of their six wins last season.

In total, Jacobs put up a league-leading 1653 yards rushing and a league-leading 2053 yards from scrimmage.

Then he got slapped with the franchise tag, which is the Raiders saying they would like to keep him for a fifth season after all. He has yet to sign that tag as he is hoping for a long term deal instead.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire