Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Aaron Donald’s 4 sacks vs. Washington

There may not be an offensive lineman in the NFL who can successfully block Aaron Donald one-on-one. It’s why every team that faces the Rams decides to double-team the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, constantly sliding protection his way.

The Washington Football Team tried to do that on Sunday, but it did nothing to stop Donald from recording four sacks and a forced fumble. He was unstoppable in the Rams’ 30-10 win, giving Ron Rivera’s group headaches throughout the game.

Brian Baldinger highlighted Donald on one of his popular Baldy Breakdown segments on Twitter, showing what makes the Rams’ all-world pass rusher so good. Donald’s last sack was the result of his sheer strength, walking the right guard straight into the quarterback and causing Alex Smith to lose the ball.

.@RamsNFL @AaronDonald97 plays the game with a different level of violence than anyone in the #NFL today. He would be the best in any era! And these are just his sacks on Sunday . #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Po8CQSIbJw — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 12, 2020





Left guard Wes Martin matched up most with Donald and suffice to say, it’s a game he’d like to forget. According to Pro Football Focus, Martin had a pass-block grade of 0.2.

And no, that isn’t a typo. It was two-tenths of a point from a grade of zero.

Wes Martin’s pass block grade from Week 5, brought to you by Aaron Donald: ☠️ 0.2 pic.twitter.com/MpoIXt8Fxo — PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) October 12, 2020





Martin stood no chance against Donald, even when he got help from his center or left tackle. Not many linemen do, which is why you could make the case for Donald being the best defender in the NFL.

He’s a future Hall of Famer already, with everything he accomplishes from here on out being icing on the cake. Donald could go down as the greatest defensive tackle in NFL history.