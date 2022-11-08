Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Ken Walker, Seahawks tight ends

The most-exciting player on the Seahawks right now is rookie running back Ken Walker. Following Rashaad Penny’s season-ending injury, Walker earned his first pro start in Week 6 against the Cardinals. Seattle hasn’t lost since and Walker bursting onto the scene as one of the game’s most-explosive rushers certainly hasn’t hurt.

Watch NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger break down Walker’s game against Arizona on Sunday.

.@Seahawks @Kennethwalkerj3 is playing himself right into the OROY conversation scoring 7 TD’s in last 5 games. But his body control and power is almost unmatched. Big Party going on in the Great Northwest. This style of play should be perfect in da Deutschland #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/076Wq3Ra2t — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 8, 2022

Walker wouldn’t be able to do this alone, though. The Seahawks have blocked well for the run all season and a big part of that success has been due to their tight ends.

Baldinger also took time to credit Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson for their work, calling them the best trio of tight ends in the NFL.

.@Seahawks have the best TRIO of tight ends in the #NFL. They all can block; they all can catch; and they all can run after the catch. Warm greetings to @nrfant @Will_Diss @ParkinsonCody Special close knit group. 10 receptions total for 126 v @AZCardinals #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/grJ4Liu1i5 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 8, 2022

