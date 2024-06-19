Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Devon Witherspoon vs. 49ers

If you’re not excited to see what Devon Witherspoon does in Year 2 under new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, we don’t know how to help you. Witherspoon made an enormous impact for Seattle right away as a rookie, looking like the best player on the field his first several games in the NFL. As good as he looked, Witherspoon’s game still has a lot of room to grow, which may give him one of the highest ceilings of any defender in the sport right now.

The rare abilities he showcased last year should only get better now that he’s got an entire year in the league. This breakdown from Brian Baldinger at NFL Network shows a lot of the wonderful things that Witherspoon does on the field. Watch.

.@Seahawks @DevonWitherspo1 has everything it takes to be as great as he wants. Year 2 is going to be so fun to watch. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/dChFvc0VtF — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 18, 2024

