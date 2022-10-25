Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Marquise Goodwin’s monster game vs. Chargers
The Seahawks lead the NFL in pleasant surprises this season and it’s not even close. There’s Geno Smith’s sudden rise to elite-QB territory, the incredible early returns from the 2022 draft class and a spark from a franchise that had been counted out ever since the Russell Wilson trade, which is beginning to look like a masterstroke.
One guy who hasn’t gotten much attention is wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. On Sunday he changed that with a breakout performance, posting two touchdowns after DK Metcalf went down with a knee injury. Watch NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger break down No. 11’s big day.
.@Seahawks with a standout performance from #MarquiseGoodwin and his 2 TD’s; but the backflip to end the game was Olympic Calibre #olympics #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/A5MmFoR3K8
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 24, 2022
